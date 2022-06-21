Guardians first. Steven Kwan singles to center field. Amed Rosario singles to center field. Steven Kwan to second. Jose Ramirez pops out to shallow right field to Luis Arraez. Josh Naylor reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Amed Rosario out at second. Steven Kwan to third. Oscar Gonzalez doubles to right center field. Josh Naylor to third. Steven Kwan scores. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 1, Twins 0.
Guardians third. Steven Kwan singles to right center field. Amed Rosario strikes out on a foul tip. Jose Ramirez doubles to center field. Josh Naylor homers to right field. Jose Ramirez scores. Oscar Gonzalez grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Correa to Alex Kirilloff.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 3, Twins 0.
Twins fourth. Carlos Correa flies out to deep right field to Oscar Gonzalez. Max Kepler singles to deep right center field. Gary Sanchez walks. Max Kepler to second. Gio Urshela strikes out swinging. Alex Kirilloff doubles to deep center field. Gary Sanchez scores. Max Kepler scores. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Josh Naylor.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Twins 2.
Twins seventh. Alex Kirilloff called out on strikes. Trevor Larnach pinch-hitting for Gilberto Celestino. Trevor Larnach walks. Ryan Jeffers doubles to left field. Trevor Larnach to third. Luis Arraez homers to right field. Ryan Jeffers scores. Trevor Larnach scores. Byron Buxton called out on strikes. Carlos Correa grounds out to shallow infield, Amed Rosario to Josh Naylor.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 5, Guardians 3.
Guardians eighth. Jose Ramirez grounds out to second base, Carlos Correa to Alex Kirilloff. Josh Naylor singles to deep center field. Oscar Gonzalez flies out to right field to Max Kepler. Franmil Reyes homers to center field. Josh Naylor scores. Andres Gimenez lines out to second base to Carlos Correa.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 5, Twins 5.
Guardians eleventh. Franmil Reyes called out on strikes. Andres Gimenez singles to center field. Oscar Gonzalez scores. Luke Maile walks. Myles Straw called out on strikes. Steven Kwan grounds out to shallow infield, Gio Urshela to Jose Miranda.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 6, Twins 5.
