Twins first. Byron Buxton homers to center field. Luis Arraez grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Owen Miller. Jorge Polanco homers to center field. Max Kepler singles to right field. Gary Sanchez doubles to shallow left field. Max Kepler to third. Gio Urshela lines out to center field to Myles Straw. Nick Gordon strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, Guardians 0.
Guardians third. Oscar Mercado singles to left field. Austin Hedges walks. Oscar Mercado to second. Myles Straw walks. Austin Hedges to second. Oscar Mercado to third. Steven Kwan called out on strikes. Jose Ramirez reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Myles Straw out at second. Austin Hedges to third. Oscar Mercado scores. Owen Miller called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, Guardians 1.
Guardians fifth. Austin Hedges homers to left field. Myles Straw called out on strikes. Steven Kwan walks. Jose Ramirez singles to right field. Steven Kwan to third. Owen Miller grounds out to shallow infield. Jose Ramirez out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 2, Twins 2.
Twins fifth. Ryan Jeffers singles to center field. Royce Lewis doubles to deep left center field. Ryan Jeffers to third. Byron Buxton walks. Luis Arraez grounds out to second base. Byron Buxton out at second. Royce Lewis to third. Ryan Jeffers scores. Jorge Polanco walks. Max Kepler singles to shallow left field. Jorge Polanco to second. Royce Lewis scores. Gary Sanchez homers to center field. Max Kepler scores. Jorge Polanco scores. Gio Urshela singles to right center field. Nick Gordon singles to shallow left field. Gio Urshela to second. Ryan Jeffers walks. Nick Gordon to second. Gio Urshela to third. Royce Lewis homers to left field. Ryan Jeffers scores. Nick Gordon scores. Gio Urshela scores. Byron Buxton grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Owen Miller.
9 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 11, Guardians 2.
Guardians sixth. Amed Rosario grounds out to shortstop, Royce Lewis to Luis Arraez. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow left field. Andres Gimenez reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Franmil Reyes out at second. Oscar Mercado homers to center field. Andres Gimenez scores. Austin Hedges strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 11, Guardians 4.
Guardians seventh. Myles Straw walks. Steven Kwan grounds out to shallow infield, Griffin Jax to Luis Arraez. Myles Straw to second. Jose Ramirez singles to left center field. Myles Straw scores. Owen Miller lines out to left field to Nick Gordon. Amed Rosario triples to right field. Jose Ramirez scores. Franmil Reyes walks. Andres Gimenez walks. Franmil Reyes to second. Oscar Mercado strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 11, Guardians 6.
Twins eighth. Byron Buxton walks. Luis Arraez hit by pitch. Byron Buxton to second. Jorge Polanco grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Hedges to Owen Miller. Luis Arraez to second. Byron Buxton to third. Max Kepler out on a sacrifice fly to Steven Kwan. Luis Arraez to third. Byron Buxton scores. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 12, Guardians 6.
Guardians ninth. Owen Miller strikes out swinging. Amed Rosario reaches on error. Fielding error by Royce Lewis. Franmil Reyes grounds out to shallow infield, Gio Urshela to Luis Arraez. Amed Rosario to third. Andres Gimenez homers to right field. Amed Rosario scores. Oscar Mercado strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Twins 12, Guardians 8.
