Yankees first. Gleyber Torres walks. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo hit by pitch. Gleyber Torres to second. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Anthony Rizzo scores. Gleyber Torres scores. Josh Donaldson singles to shallow infield. Oswaldo Cabrera strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader walks. Josh Donaldson to second. Jose Trevino grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Gabriel Arias.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 3, Guardians 0.
Yankees second. Aaron Hicks grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Gabriel Arias. Gleyber Torres flies out to right field to Oscar Gonzalez. Aaron Judge homers to center field. Anthony Rizzo strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Guardians 0.
Guardians third. Austin Hedges singles to deep left center field. Myles Straw pops out to Anthony Rizzo. Steven Kwan singles to shallow left field. Austin Hedges to second. Amed Rosario walks. Steven Kwan to second. Austin Hedges to third. Jose Ramirez out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Harrison Bader. Steven Kwan to third. Austin Hedges scores. Oscar Gonzalez flies out to left field to Marwin Gonzalez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 4, Guardians 1.
Yankees fifth. Gleyber Torres walks. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo singles to right center field. Gleyber Torres scores. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging. Josh Donaldson flies out to left field to Steven Kwan.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 5, Guardians 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.