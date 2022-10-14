Yankees first. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo lines out to deep left field to Steven Kwan. Gleyber Torres singles to right field. Giancarlo Stanton homers to right field. Gleyber Torres scores. Josh Donaldson grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Ramirez to Josh Naylor.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Guardians 0.
Guardians fourth. Jose Ramirez strikes out on a foul tip. Oscar Gonzalez flies out to center field to Harrison Bader. Josh Naylor singles to shallow infield. Owen Miller walks. Josh Naylor to second. Andres Gimenez singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Owen Miller to third. Josh Naylor scores. Austin Hedges walks. Myles Straw grounds out to shallow infield, Nestor Cortes to Anthony Rizzo.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 2, Guardians 1.
Guardians fifth. Steven Kwan flies out to left field to Oswaldo Cabrera. Amed Rosario homers to center field. Jose Ramirez pops out to shallow infield to Josh Donaldson. Oscar Gonzalez singles to right field. Josh Naylor flies out to left center field to Oswaldo Cabrera.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 2, Yankees 2.
Guardians tenth. Jose Ramirez doubles to shallow left field, advances to 3rd. Throwing error by Josh Donaldson. Oscar Gonzalez singles to shallow right field. Jose Ramirez scores. Josh Naylor doubles to deep center field. Oscar Gonzalez scores. Owen Miller grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Donaldson to Anthony Rizzo. Josh Naylor to third. Andres Gimenez grounds out to shallow infield, Clarke Schmidt to Anthony Rizzo. Luke Maile grounds out to first base, Anthony Rizzo to Clarke Schmidt.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 4, Yankees 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.