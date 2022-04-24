Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Owen Miller. Aaron Judge doubles to left field. Anthony Rizzo homers to center field. Aaron Judge scores. Josh Donaldson pops out to Jose Ramirez. Gleyber Torres singles to center field. Aaron Hicks called out on strikes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Guardians 0.
Yankees second. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to center field. Jose Trevino flies out to right field to Oscar Mercado. DJ LeMahieu doubles to right field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Aaron Judge called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Guardians 0.
Yankees third. Anthony Rizzo doubles to deep right field. Josh Donaldson hit by pitch. Gleyber Torres walks. Josh Donaldson to second. Anthony Rizzo to third. Aaron Hicks reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Gleyber Torres out at second. Josh Donaldson to third. Anthony Rizzo scores. Joey Gallo doubles to deep right field. Aaron Hicks to third. Josh Donaldson scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Ernie Clement. Aaron Hicks scores. Jose Trevino flies out to left field to Ernie Clement.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 6, Guardians 0.
Yankees sixth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to third base, Jose Ramirez to Owen Miller. Jose Trevino walks. DJ LeMahieu homers to left field. Jose Trevino scores. Aaron Judge walks. Anthony Rizzo flies out to shallow left field to Ernie Clement. Josh Donaldson lines out to center field to Myles Straw.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 8, Guardians 0.
Yankees eighth. Jose Trevino grounds out to shallow infield, Andres Gimenez to Owen Miller. Marwin Gonzalez singles to right center field. Tim Locastro pinch-hitting for Aaron Judge. Tim Locastro homers to left field. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Anthony Rizzo lines out to shortstop to Jose Ramirez. Josh Donaldson strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 10, Guardians 0.
Guardians ninth. Jose Ramirez strikes out swinging. Josh Naylor grounds out to shallow right field, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo. Amed Rosario walks. Bobby Bradley pinch-hitting for Owen Miller. Bobby Bradley singles to center field. Amed Rosario to third. Andres Gimenez triples to deep right field. Bobby Bradley scores. Amed Rosario scores. Oscar Mercado flies out to left center field to Joey Gallo.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 10, Guardians 2.
