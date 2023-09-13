Guardians first. Steven Kwan walks. Jose Ramirez homers to center field. Steven Kwan scores. Josh Naylor singles to right field. Ramon Laureano strikes out on a foul tip. Andres Gimenez singles to right field. Josh Naylor to third. Tyler Freeman flies out to left field to Mitch Haniger. Gabriel Arias reaches on error to third base, advances to 2nd. Andres Gimenez scores. Josh Naylor scores. Throwing error by Casey Schmitt. Bo Naylor grounds out to second base, Thairo Estrada to J.D. Davis.
4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 4, Giants 0.
Giants first. Austin Slater singles to center field. Thairo Estrada singles to center field. Austin Slater to second. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Mitch Haniger strikes out swinging. Luis Matos singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Thairo Estrada to third. Austin Slater scores. Fielding error by Ramon Laureano. Patrick Bailey walks. J.D. Davis grounds out to shallow infield, Logan Allen to Josh Naylor.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Guardians 4, Giants 1.
Guardians second. Myles Straw called out on strikes. Steven Kwan singles to left center field. Jose Ramirez flies out to deep right field to Luis Matos. Josh Naylor singles to center field. Steven Kwan scores. Ramon Laureano grounds out to second base, Thairo Estrada to J.D. Davis.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 5, Giants 1.
Giants seventh. LaMonte Wade Jr. pinch-hitting for Casey Schmitt. LaMonte Wade Jr. singles to right field. Mike Yastrzemski pinch-hitting for Austin Slater. Mike Yastrzemski grounds out to second base. LaMonte Wade Jr. out at second. Thairo Estrada doubles to deep left field. Wilmer Flores singles to right field. Thairo Estrada scores. Mitch Haniger called out on strikes.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 5, Giants 2.
Giants eighth. Joc Pederson pinch-hitting for Luis Matos. Joc Pederson hit by pitch. Patrick Bailey singles to right field. Joc Pederson to third. J.D. Davis homers to left field. Patrick Bailey scores. Joc Pederson scores. Paul DeJong grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor. LaMonte Wade Jr. singles to deep left center field. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Thairo Estrada flies out to deep left field to Steven Kwan.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 5, Giants 5.
Giants tenth. J.D. Davis walks. Brandon Crawford pinch-hitting for Paul DeJong. Brandon Crawford walks. J.D. Davis to second. Patrick Bailey to third. LaMonte Wade Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Steven Kwan. Patrick Bailey scores.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 6, Guardians 5.
