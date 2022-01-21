YOUNGSTOWN ST. (10-9)
Akuchie 4-9 2-2 10, Cohill 5-9 8-11 20, Ogoro 1-3 0-1 3, Olison 5-12 4-4 18, Rathan-Mayes 2-5 1-3 6, Hunter 2-3 0-0 4, Shelton 0-4 0-0 0, Long 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 15-21 61.
CLEVELAND ST. (12-4)
Johnson 4-6 0-0 8, Gomillion 3-7 2-2 8, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Patton 3-10 1-1 7, Hodge 3-7 0-0 9, Hill 5-10 2-3 15, Jack 1-4 0-0 3, Greene 4-5 0-0 12, Majak 1-2 0-0 2, Finstuen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 5-6 64.
Halftime_Cleveland St. 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 8-25 (Olison 4-9, Cohill 2-3, Ogoro 1-3, Rathan-Mayes 1-3, Long 0-1, Akuchie 0-3, Shelton 0-3), Cleveland St. 11-27 (Greene 4-5, Hill 3-6, Hodge 3-7, Jack 1-4, Gomillion 0-1, Parker 0-1, Patton 0-3). Fouled Out_Hodge. Rebounds_Youngstown St. 24 (Akuchie, Cohill, Olison 6), Cleveland St. 31 (Johnson, Jack 6). Assists_Youngstown St. 11 (Ogoro 6), Cleveland St. 17 (Gomillion 9). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 14, Cleveland St. 22. A_2,290 (13,610).