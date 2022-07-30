Rays first. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging. Luke Raley walks. Yandy Diaz flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Brandon Lowe homers to right field. Luke Raley scores. Randy Arozarena grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Owen Miller.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Guardians 0.
Rays second. Josh Lowe singles to shallow left field. Taylor Walls walks. Brett Phillips called out on strikes. Rene Pinto doubles to shallow center field. Taylor Walls scores. Ji-Man Choi pops out to shallow left field to Jose Ramirez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Guardians 0.
Guardians fourth. Amed Rosario grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Lowe to Ji-Man Choi. Jose Ramirez doubles to deep right field. Owen Miller singles to left field. Jose Ramirez scores. Andres Gimenez called out on strikes. Franmil Reyes singles to right field. Owen Miller to third. Nolan Jones grounds out to second base, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 3, Guardians 1.
Rays fifth. Rene Pinto grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Owen Miller. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging. Luke Raley singles to shallow right field. Yandy Diaz homers to center field. Luke Raley scores. Brandon Lowe singles to right center field. Randy Arozarena called out on strikes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Guardians 1.
Guardians sixth. Jose Ramirez doubles. Owen Miller hit by pitch. Andres Gimenez homers to right field. Owen Miller scores. Jose Ramirez scores. Franmil Reyes grounds out to second base, Brandon Lowe to Ji-Man Choi. Nolan Jones singles to right center field. Luke Maile strikes out swinging. Myles Straw flies out to center field to Brett Phillips.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Guardians 4.
Rays eighth. Brandon Lowe lines out to second base to Amed Rosario. Randy Arozarena called out on strikes. Josh Lowe walks. Taylor Walls singles to shortstop. Josh Lowe to third. Brett Phillips singles to right field. Taylor Walls to third. Josh Lowe scores. Rene Pinto strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 6, Guardians 4.
