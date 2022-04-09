|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.212
|.297
|33
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Straw
|.500
|.600
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kwan
|.500
|.750
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chang
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mercado
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|.000
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|3.38
|1
|1
|0
|8.0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|6
|Shaw
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bieber
|0
|0
|1.93
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|McKenzie
|0
|1
|6.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
