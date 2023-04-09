|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.250
|.333
|320
|43
|80
|17
|2
|5
|37
|40
|75
|13
|2
|3
|Straw
|.370
|.528
|27
|7
|10
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Giménez
|.343
|.410
|35
|10
|12
|4
|0
|1
|4
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Ramírez
|.297
|.395
|37
|5
|11
|4
|1
|0
|4
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Kwan
|.282
|.318
|39
|3
|11
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Naylor
|.276
|.344
|29
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario
|.244
|.273
|41
|3
|10
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|2
|0
|2
|Zunino
|.227
|.346
|22
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan
|.182
|.182
|11
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez
|.167
|.167
|30
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Gallagher
|.167
|.286
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arias
|.154
|.267
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Bell
|.103
|.289
|29
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|10
|0
|1
|1
|Viloria
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|4
|4.03
|9
|9
|4
|82.2
|71
|39
|37
|8
|25
|77
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|1
|6.0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Stephan
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|1
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Bieber
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|9
|3
|3
|0
|1
|10
|Civale
|1
|1
|2.84
|2
|2
|0
|12.2
|11
|4
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Curry
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Gaddis
|0
|0
|3.72
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|8
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|3.86
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Clase
|1
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|2
|4.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Herrin
|0
|0
|6.23
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|9
|Quantrill
|0
|1
|6.52
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|15
|8
|7
|1
|3
|6
|Karinchak
|0
|2
|12.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|5
|Plesac
|0
|0
|54.00
|1
|1
|0
|1.0
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
