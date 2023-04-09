BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.333320438017253740751323
Straw.370.52827710200486600
Giménez.343.410351012401437200
Ramírez.297.39537511410464200
Kwan.282.31839311200837110
Naylor.276.3442928002535000
Rosario.244.273413101003211202
Zunino.227.3462255201348000
Brennan.182.1821132000103000
Gonzalez.167.1673035010006000
Gallagher.167.286601100212000
Arias.154.2671312101126000
Bell.103.28929130002810011
Viloria.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals544.0399482.271393782577
Morgan100.005016.0410019
Stephan000.005015.0300015
De Los Santos100.005004.2300025
Bieber002.2522012.09330110
Civale112.8422012.21144028
Curry003.002006.0322124
Gaddis003.722209.2644038
Sandlin103.864004.2322203
Clase104.504024.0222134
Herrin006.234004.1233139
Quantrill016.522209.21587136
Karinchak0212.004003.0344135
Plesac0054.001101.0766111

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you