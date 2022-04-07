BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.212.2973317100145101
Straw.500.600412000011100
Kwan.500.750201000020000
Giménez.250.250401000000000
Ramírez.250.250401100101000
Reyes.250.250401000001000
Rosario.250.250401000000000
Chang.000.000400000002000
Hedges.000.000400000000000
Bradley.000.000200000000001
Mercado.000.000100000000000
Miller.0001.000000000010000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals013.381108.0533026
Shaw000.001000.1000001
Bieber001.931104.2311004
McKenzie016.001003.0222021

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you