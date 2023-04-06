|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.253
|.334
|253
|38
|64
|11
|2
|5
|33
|31
|54
|10
|2
|3
|Straw
|.364
|.517
|22
|6
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Kwan
|.323
|.343
|31
|3
|10
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Giménez
|.321
|.387
|28
|8
|9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Ramírez
|.310
|.412
|29
|5
|9
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Zunino
|.294
|.429
|17
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor
|.286
|.348
|21
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan
|.222
|.222
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario
|.182
|.200
|33
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
|Gonzalez
|.182
|.182
|22
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arias
|.167
|.286
|12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gallagher
|.167
|.286
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bell
|.091
|.276
|22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7
|0
|1
|1
|Viloria
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|2
|4.04
|7
|7
|4
|64.2
|50
|31
|29
|7
|20
|61
|Civale
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|1
|4.0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Stephan
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|1
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Bieber
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|9
|3
|3
|0
|1
|10
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|2.25
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Curry
|0
|0
|3.60
|1
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Gaddis
|0
|0
|3.72
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|8
|Clase
|1
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|2
|4.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Quantrill
|0
|0
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|8
|5
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Herrin
|0
|0
|10.13
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Karinchak
|0
|2
|12.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|5
|Plesac
|0
|0
|54.00
|1
|1
|0
|1.0
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
