BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.253.334253386411253331541023
Straw.364.5172268100263500
Kwan.323.34331310200824110
Giménez.321.3872889101427100
Ramírez.310.4122959310353200
Zunino.294.4291755201345000
Naylor.286.3482126002524000
Brennan.222.222932000102000
Rosario.182.2003316000319102
Gonzalez.182.1822234010003000
Arias.167.2861212101125000
Gallagher.167.286601100212000
Bell.091.2762212000167011
Viloria.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals524.0477464.250312972061
Civale100.001107.0200013
Morgan100.004014.0410016
Stephan000.004014.0100015
De Los Santos100.004003.2100024
Bieber002.2522012.09330110
Sandlin102.253004.0211103
Curry003.601005.0322103
Gaddis003.722209.2644038
Clase104.504024.0222134
Quantrill007.711104.2854123
Herrin0010.133002.2233126
Karinchak0212.004003.0344135
Plesac0054.001101.0766111

