BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.249.329285417112253534671123
Straw.360.5002569100365500
Giménez.323.40031910201437200
Naylor.320.3702528002525000
Ramírez.313.42132510310364200
Kwan.286.30835310200826110
Zunino.250.3752055201347000
Brennan.200.2001032000103000
Rosario.194.23136370003210102
Arias.167.2861212101125000
Gallagher.167.286601100212000
Gonzalez.154.1542634010005000
Bell.115.2732613000268011
Viloria.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals534.1588473.260363482470
Morgan100.004014.0410016
Stephan000.004014.0100015
De Los Santos100.004003.2100024
Bieber002.2522012.09330110
Civale112.8422012.21144028
Curry003.002006.0322124
Gaddis003.722209.2644038
Sandlin103.864004.2322203
Clase104.504024.0222134
Herrin006.234004.1233139
Quantrill007.711104.2854123
Karinchak0212.004003.0344135
Plesac0054.001101.0766111

