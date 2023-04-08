|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.249
|.329
|285
|41
|71
|12
|2
|5
|35
|34
|67
|11
|2
|3
|Straw
|.360
|.500
|25
|6
|9
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Giménez
|.323
|.400
|31
|9
|10
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Naylor
|.320
|.370
|25
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez
|.313
|.421
|32
|5
|10
|3
|1
|0
|3
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Kwan
|.286
|.308
|35
|3
|10
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Zunino
|.250
|.375
|20
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan
|.200
|.200
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario
|.194
|.231
|36
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|1
|0
|2
|Arias
|.167
|.286
|12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gallagher
|.167
|.286
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez
|.154
|.154
|26
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bell
|.115
|.273
|26
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|8
|0
|1
|1
|Viloria
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|3
|4.15
|8
|8
|4
|73.2
|60
|36
|34
|8
|24
|70
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|1
|4.0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Stephan
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|1
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Bieber
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|9
|3
|3
|0
|1
|10
|Civale
|1
|1
|2.84
|2
|2
|0
|12.2
|11
|4
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Curry
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Gaddis
|0
|0
|3.72
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|8
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|3.86
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Clase
|1
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|2
|4.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Herrin
|0
|0
|6.23
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|9
|Quantrill
|0
|0
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|8
|5
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Karinchak
|0
|2
|12.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|5
|Plesac
|0
|0
|54.00
|1
|1
|0
|1.0
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
