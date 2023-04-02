|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.223
|.301
|139
|17
|31
|6
|0
|3
|13
|16
|28
|5
|1
|2
|Zunino
|.444
|.545
|9
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez
|.286
|.375
|14
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kwan
|.235
|.263
|17
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez
|.235
|.316
|17
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Naylor
|.231
|.231
|13
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw
|.231
|.375
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Rosario
|.211
|.211
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Arias
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez
|.154
|.154
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bell
|.083
|.389
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gallagher
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|1
|2.75
|4
|4
|2
|36.0
|26
|12
|11
|2
|8
|35
|Civale
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bieber
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Stephan
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Morgan
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Herrin
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Quantrill
|0
|0
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|8
|5
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Gaddis
|0
|0
|9.82
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|4
|Karinchak
|0
|1
|20.25
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
