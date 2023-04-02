BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.223.3011391731603131628512
Zunino.444.545944201322000
Brennan.333.333311000001000
Giménez.286.3751454001122100
Kwan.235.2631704100614000
Ramírez.235.3161724200022100
Naylor.231.2311313001203000
Straw.231.3751323000031200
Rosario.211.2111904000104101
Arias.200.200501100002000
Gonzalez.154.1541312000002000
Bell.083.3891211000063011
Gallagher.000.000300000002000
Viloria.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals312.7544236.02612112835
Civale100.001107.0200013
Bieber000.001106.0600003
Stephan000.003013.0000004
De Los Santos100.003002.2000013
Sandlin100.002002.1100002
Clase000.002012.0000003
Morgan000.002002.0200014
Herrin000.001001.1000004
Quantrill007.711104.2854123
Gaddis009.821103.2544014
Karinchak0120.252001.1233122

