|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.245
|.331
|363
|50
|89
|19
|3
|5
|44
|47
|86
|15
|2
|4
|Giménez
|.350
|.422
|40
|12
|14
|5
|0
|1
|5
|4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|Straw
|.344
|.488
|32
|7
|11
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|6
|0
|0
|Kwan
|.302
|.360
|43
|4
|13
|2
|1
|0
|8
|5
|7
|2
|1
|0
|Ramírez
|.300
|.408
|40
|6
|12
|4
|1
|0
|5
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|Brennan
|.250
|.250
|16
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallagher
|.250
|.333
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor
|.235
|.316
|34
|4
|8
|0
|0
|2
|6
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino
|.227
|.346
|22
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario
|.213
|.240
|47
|4
|10
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|13
|2
|0
|3
|Gonzalez
|.161
|.161
|31
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Arias
|.154
|.267
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Bell
|.086
|.250
|35
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|12
|0
|1
|1
|Viloria
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|4
|3.90
|10
|10
|4
|94.2
|80
|45
|41
|9
|31
|90
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|1
|6.0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Stephan
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|1.69
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|4
|6
|Bieber
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|9
|3
|3
|0
|1
|10
|Civale
|1
|1
|2.84
|2
|2
|0
|12.2
|11
|4
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Curry
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|3.18
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Gaddis
|0
|0
|3.72
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|8
|Clase
|1
|0
|5.40
|5
|0
|2
|5.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|4
|4
|Herrin
|1
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|9
|Quantrill
|0
|1
|6.52
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|15
|8
|7
|1
|3
|6
|Plesac
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|2
|0
|8.0
|12
|8
|8
|2
|2
|7
|Karinchak
|0
|2
|9.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|7
