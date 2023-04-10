BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.245.331363508919354447861524
Giménez.350.422401214501549200
Straw.344.48832711200488600
Kwan.302.36043413210857210
Ramírez.300.40840612410585300
Brennan.250.2501634100403000
Gallagher.250.333802100212000
Naylor.235.3163448002647000
Zunino.227.3462255201348000
Rosario.213.240474101003213203
Gonzalez.161.1613135010006000
Arias.154.2671312101126000
Bell.086.25035130003812011
Viloria.000.333200000010000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals643.901010494.280454193190
Morgan100.005016.0410019
Stephan000.006016.0400026
De Los Santos101.696005.1421046
Bieber002.2522012.09330110
Civale112.8422012.21144028
Curry003.002006.0322124
Sandlin103.185005.2432216
Gaddis003.722209.2644038
Clase105.405025.0333144
Herrin105.795004.2233139
Quantrill016.522209.21587136
Plesac009.002208.01288227
Karinchak029.005004.0344137

