Rangers first. Marcus Semien singles to center field. Corey Seager doubles to right field. Marcus Semien to third. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Adolis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Nathaniel Lowe out at second. Corey Seager to third. Marcus Semien scores. Josh Jung grounds out to shortstop. Adolis Garcia out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 1, Guardians 0.
Rangers second. Jonah Heim singles to right center field. Travis Jankowski singles to first base. Jonah Heim to third. Mitch Garver lines out to second base to Tyler Freeman. Leody Taveras walks. Marcus Semien out on a sacrifice fly to David Fry. Leody Taveras to second. Travis Jankowski to third. Jonah Heim scores. Throwing error by David Fry. Corey Seager walks. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Rangers 2, Guardians 0.
