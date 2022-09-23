Rangers second. Adolis Garcia walks. Josh Jung pops out to shallow right field to Andres Gimenez. Leody Taveras walks. Josh Smith strikes out swinging. Kevin Plawecki singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Leody Taveras scores. Adolis Garcia scores. Throwing error by Myles Straw. Bubba Thompson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Guardians 0.
Guardians fourth. Amed Rosario triples to right field. Jose Ramirez flies out to left center field to Bubba Thompson. Josh Naylor walks. Throwing error by Kevin Plawecki. Josh Naylor steals second. Amed Rosario scores. Oscar Gonzalez grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Andres Gimenez grounds out to shallow infield, Jon Gray to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Guardians 1.
Guardians sixth. Steven Kwan singles to left field. Amed Rosario pops out to Nathaniel Lowe. Jose Ramirez singles to center field. Steven Kwan to third. Josh Naylor doubles to deep right field. Jose Ramirez to third. Steven Kwan scores. Oscar Gonzalez singles to center field. Josh Naylor to third. Jose Ramirez scores. Andres Gimenez singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Oscar Gonzalez to third. Josh Naylor scores. Will Brennan singles to shallow center field. Andres Gimenez scores. Oscar Gonzalez scores. Luke Maile flies out to deep right field to Adolis Garcia. Myles Straw grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe.
5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 6, Rangers 2.
Rangers sixth. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Josh Naylor. Josh Jung walks. Leody Taveras lines out to deep right field to Will Brennan. Josh Smith singles to right center field. Josh Jung scores. Kevin Plawecki strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 6, Rangers 3.
