Guardians third. Myles Straw singles to shallow infield. Bo Naylor homers to right field. Myles Straw scores. Steven Kwan walks. Amed Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Steven Kwan out at second. Jose Ramirez grounds out to shallow infield, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Amed Rosario to second. Josh Naylor homers to right field. Amed Rosario scores. Andres Gimenez walks. Josh Bell flies out to center field to Leody Taveras.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 4, Rangers 0.
Rangers fourth. Nathaniel Lowe homers to center field. Adolis Garcia singles to shallow infield. Josh Jung flies out to deep right field to Will Brennan. Adolis Garcia to second. Jonah Heim grounds out to shallow infield to Josh Naylor. Adolis Garcia to third. Travis Jankowski singles to deep center field. Adolis Garcia scores. Ezequiel Duran pops out to shortstop to Amed Rosario.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 4, Rangers 2.
Rangers sixth. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Adolis Garcia flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Josh Jung singles to left field. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Jonah Heim singles to right field. Josh Jung to second. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Travis Jankowski hit by pitch. Jonah Heim to second. Josh Jung to third. Ezequiel Duran strikes out swinging. Leody Taveras lines out to deep center field to Myles Straw.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Guardians 4, Rangers 3.
Rangers seventh. Marcus Semien walks. Corey Seager doubles to deep center field. Marcus Semien scores. Nathaniel Lowe singles to left field. Corey Seager to third. Adolis Garcia singles to left field. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Corey Seager scores. Josh Jung strikes out swinging. Jonah Heim doubles to deep left center field. Adolis Garcia scores. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Travis Jankowski walks. Ezequiel Duran strikes out swinging. Leody Taveras singles to deep right field. Travis Jankowski out at home. Jonah Heim scores.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 8, Guardians 4.
Rangers eighth. Marcus Semien flies out to center field to Myles Straw. Corey Seager homers to center field. Nathaniel Lowe doubles. Adolis Garcia homers to center field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Josh Jung strikes out swinging. Jonah Heim homers to center field. Travis Jankowski singles to left field. Brad Miller pinch-hitting for Ezequiel Duran. Brad Miller walks. Travis Jankowski to second. Leody Taveras flies out to deep left field to Steven Kwan.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 12, Guardians 4.
