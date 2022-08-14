Guardians first. Steven Kwan strikes out swinging. Amed Rosario homers to center field. Jose Ramirez strikes out on a foul tip. Josh Naylor singles to center field. Oscar Gonzalez pops out to second base to Whit Merrifield.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 1, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays first. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flies out to right field to Oscar Gonzalez. Alejandro Kirk singles. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to deep right field. Alejandro Kirk to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging. Raimel Tapia grounds out to first base to Josh Naylor.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 1, Blue jays 1.
Guardians second. Owen Miller doubles to deep left field. Tyler Freeman pops out to second base to Whit Merrifield. Austin Hedges singles to center field. Owen Miller scores. Myles Straw reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Austin Hedges out at second. Steven Kwan flies out to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 2, Blue jays 1.
Guardians fourth. Owen Miller lines out to third base to Matt Chapman. Tyler Freeman singles to first base. Austin Hedges doubles to right field. Tyler Freeman scores. Myles Straw lines out to right field to Cavan Biggio. Steven Kwan flies out to deep center field to Raimel Tapia.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Blue jays 1.
Guardians fifth. Amed Rosario walks. Jose Ramirez strikes out on a foul tip. Josh Naylor singles to shallow right field. Amed Rosario scores. Oscar Gonzalez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Josh Naylor out at second. Owen Miller doubles to deep right field. Oscar Gonzalez scores. Tyler Freeman called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 5, Blue jays 1.
Blue jays fifth. Santiago Espinal singles to left field. Cavan Biggio strikes out swinging. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubles to deep right center field. Santiago Espinal to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Amed Rosario to Josh Naylor. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Santiago Espinal scores. Alejandro Kirk lines out to deep center field to Myles Straw.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 5, Blue jays 2.
Guardians ninth. Austin Hedges pops out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Myles Straw strikes out on a foul tip. Steven Kwan singles to center field. Amed Rosario singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Steven Kwan scores. Jose Ramirez singles to center field. Amed Rosario scores. Josh Naylor grounds out to second base, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 7, Blue jays 2.
