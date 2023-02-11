1960_Real Madrid (Spain) def. Penarol (Uruguay) 5-1 on aggregate

1961_Penarol (Uruguay) def. Benfica (Portugal) 7-2 on aggregate

1962_Santos (Brazil) def. Benfica (Portugal) 8-4 on aggregate

1963_Santos (Brazil) def. AC Milan (Italy) 1-0 after 6-6 aggregate

1964_Inter Milan (Italy) def. Independiente (Argentina) 3-1 on aggregate

1965_Inter Milan (Italy) def. Independiente (Argentina) 3-0 on aggregate

1966_Penarol (Uruguay) def. Real Madrid (Spain) 4-0 on aggregate

1967_Racing Club (Argentina) def. Celtic (Scotland) 1-0 after 2-2 aggregate

1968_Estudiantes (Argentina) def. Manchester United (England) 2-1 on aggregate

1969_AC Milan (Italy) def. Estudiantes (Argentina) 4-2 on aggregate

1970_Feyenoord (Netherlands) def. Estudiantes (Argentina) 3-2 on aggregate

1971_Nacional (Uruguay) def. Panathinaikos (Greece) 3-2 on aggregate

1972_Ajax (Netherlands) def. Independiente (Argentina) 4-1 on aggregate

1973_Independiente (Argentina) 1, Juventus (Italy) 0

1974_Atletico Madrid (Spain) def. Independiente (Argentina) 2-1 on aggregate

1975_Not held

1976_Bayern Munich (West Germany) def. Cruzeiro (Brazil) 2-0 on aggregate

1977_Boca Juniors (Argentina) def. Borussia Moenchengladbach (West Germany) 5-2 on aggregate

1978_Not held

1979_Olimpia (Paraguay) def. Malmo (Sweden) 3-1 on aggregate

1980_Nacional (Uruguay) 1, Nottingham Forest (England) 0

1981_Flamengo (Brazil) 3, Liverpool (England) 0

1982_Penarol (Uruguay) 2, Aston Villa (England) 0

1983_Gremio (Brazil) 2, Hamburg (West Germany) 1, ET

1984_Independiente (Argentina) 1, Liverpool (England) 0

1985_Juventus (Italy) 2, Argentinos Juniors (Argentina) 2, Juventus won 4-2 on penalties

1986_River Plate (Argentina) 1, Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0

1987_Porto (Portugal) 2, Penarol (Uruguay) 1, ET

1988_Nacional (Uruguay) 2, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 2, Nacional won 7-6 on penalties

1989_AC Milan (Italy) 1, Atletico Nacional (Colombia) 0, ET

1990_AC Milan (Italy) 3, Olimpia (Paraguay) 0

1991_Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia) 3, Colo Colo (Chile) 0

1992_Sao Paulo (Brazil) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1

1993_Sao Paulo (Brazil) 3, AC Milan (Italy) 2

1994_Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) 2, AC Milan (Italy) 0

1995_Ajax (Netherlands) 0, Gremio (Brazil) 0, Ajax won 4-3 on penalties

1996_Juventus (Italy) 1, River Plate (Argentina) 0

1997_Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Cruzeiro (Brazil) 0

1998_Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Vasco da Gama (Brazil) 1

1999_Manchester United (England) 1, Palmeiras (Brazil) 0

2000-Jan_Corinthians (Brazil) 0, Vasco da Gama (Brazil) 0, Corinthians won 4-3 on penalties

2000-Nov_Boca Juniors (Argentina) 2, Real Madrid (Spain) 1

2001_Bayern Munich (Germany) 1, Boca Juniors (Argentina) 0, ET

2002_Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Olimpia (Paraguay) 0

2003_Boca Juniors (Argentina) 1, AC Milan (Italy) 1, Boca Juniors won 3-1 on penalties

2004_Porto (Portugal) 0, Once Caldas (Colombia) 0, Porto won 8-7 on penalties

2005_Sao Paulo (Brazil) 1, Liverpool (England) 0

2006_Internacional (Brazil) 1, Barcelona (Spain) 0

2007_AC Milan (Italy) 4, Boca Juniors (Argentina) 2

2008_Manchester United (England) 1, Liga de Quito (Ecuador) 0

2009_Barcelona (Spain) 2, Estudiantes (Argentina) 1, ET

2010_Inter Milan (Italy) 3, TP Mazembe (Congo) 0

2011_Barcelona (Spain) 4, Santos (Brazil) 0

2012_Corinthians (Brazil) 1, Chelsea (England) 0

2013_Bayern Munich (Germany) 2, Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 0

2014_Real Madrid (Spain) 2, San Lorenzo (Argentina) 0

2015_Barcelona (Spain) 3, River Plate (Argentina) 0

2016_Real Madrid (Spain) 4, Kashmir Antlers (Japan) 2, ET

2017_Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Gremio (Brazil) 0

2018_Real Madrid (Spain) 4, Al-Ain (United Arab Emirates) 1

2019_Liverpool (England) 1, Flamengo (Brazil) 0, ET

2020_Bayern Munich (Germany) 1, Tigres (Mexico) 0

2021_Not held

2022_Chelsea (England) 2, Palmeiras (Brazil) 1, ET

2023_Real Madrid (Spain) 5, Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 3

NOTE: Intercontinental Cup from 1960-79, Toyota Cup from 1980-2004 between champions of Europe and South America.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you