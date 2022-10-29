Coastal Carolina2100324
Marshall0103013

First Quarter

CCAR_McCall 2 run (Hensley kick), 9:46.

CCAR_B.Carpenter 3 run (Hensley kick), 4:23.

CCAR_Jenkins 37 pass from McCall (Hensley kick), 1:03.

Second Quarter

MRSH_Laborn 2 run (Verhoff kick), 8:00.

MRSH_FG Verhoff 40, 4:23.

Third Quarter

MRSH_FG Verhoff 39, 2:49.

Fourth Quarter

CCAR_FG Hensley 27, 11:24.

A_24,954.

CCARMRSH
First downs2120
Total Net Yards271407
Rushes-yards45-15037-87
Passing121320
Punt Returns2-132-16
Kickoff Returns1-223-57
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int13-24-019-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-263-23
Punts9-40.4445-38.4
Fumbles-Lost0-03-2
Penalties-Yards6-6511-83
Time of Possession35:0025:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Coastal Carolina, White 6-43, Carpenter 13-38, Jar.Brown 5-34, Beasley 8-20, McCall 11-12, Mobley 1-5, Duplessis 1-(minus 2). Marshall, Laborn 16-59, E.Payne 6-28, C.Montgomery 2-3, Fancher 13-(minus 3).

PASSING_Coastal Carolina, McCall 13-24-0-121. Marshall, Fancher 19-36-0-320, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Coastal Carolina, Jar.Brown 6-57, Beasley 3-12, Jenkins 2-39, Mobley 1-8, S.Pinckney 1-5. Marshall, Gammage 8-187, Keaton 3-52, E.Horton 3-39, C.Montgomery 3-33, Coombs 1-7, Laborn 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Marshall, Verhoff 45.

