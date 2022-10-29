|Coastal Carolina
|21
|0
|0
|3
|—
|24
|Marshall
|0
|10
|3
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
CCAR_McCall 2 run (Hensley kick), 9:46.
CCAR_B.Carpenter 3 run (Hensley kick), 4:23.
CCAR_Jenkins 37 pass from McCall (Hensley kick), 1:03.
Second Quarter
MRSH_Laborn 2 run (Verhoff kick), 8:00.
MRSH_FG Verhoff 40, 4:23.
Third Quarter
MRSH_FG Verhoff 39, 2:49.
Fourth Quarter
CCAR_FG Hensley 27, 11:24.
A_24,954.
|CCAR
|MRSH
|First downs
|21
|20
|Total Net Yards
|271
|407
|Rushes-yards
|45-150
|37-87
|Passing
|121
|320
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|2-16
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|3-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-24-0
|19-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-26
|3-23
|Punts
|9-40.444
|5-38.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-65
|11-83
|Time of Possession
|35:00
|25:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Coastal Carolina, White 6-43, Carpenter 13-38, Jar.Brown 5-34, Beasley 8-20, McCall 11-12, Mobley 1-5, Duplessis 1-(minus 2). Marshall, Laborn 16-59, E.Payne 6-28, C.Montgomery 2-3, Fancher 13-(minus 3).
PASSING_Coastal Carolina, McCall 13-24-0-121. Marshall, Fancher 19-36-0-320, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Coastal Carolina, Jar.Brown 6-57, Beasley 3-12, Jenkins 2-39, Mobley 1-8, S.Pinckney 1-5. Marshall, Gammage 8-187, Keaton 3-52, E.Horton 3-39, C.Montgomery 3-33, Coombs 1-7, Laborn 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Marshall, Verhoff 45.
