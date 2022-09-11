|Gardner-Webb
|0
|10
|10
|7
|—
|27
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|14
|7
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
CCAR_FG Hensley 48, 4:36.
Second Quarter
WEBB_FG Billingsley 47, 6:16.
CCAR_McDoom 95 kickoff return (Hensley kick), 5:56.
CCAR_Mobley 21 pass from McCall (Hensley kick), 5:04.
WEBB_Haywood 2 pass from Fisher (Billingsley kick), 2:39.
Third Quarter
CCAR_Mobley 7 pass from McCall (Hensley kick), 8:33.
WEBB_Fisher 4 run (Billingsley kick), 6:05.
WEBB_FG Billingsley 29, 1:15.
Fourth Quarter
WEBB_Fisher 5 run (Billingsley kick), 10:33.
CCAR_Jenkins 7 pass from McCall (Hensley kick), 6:25.
A_12,261.
|WEBB
|CCAR
|First downs
|23
|20
|Total Net Yards
|495
|354
|Rushes-yards
|28-47
|37-46
|Passing
|448
|308
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Kickoff Returns
|3-70
|5-136
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-54
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-38-2
|22-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-42
|4-19
|Punts
|3-32.0
|6-34.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-70
|7-62
|Time of Possession
|25:41
|34:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Gardner-Webb, D.Jones 10-33, Fisher 16-10, Gaither 1-9, Crankfield 1-(minus 5). Coastal Carolina, White 13-35, Beasley 7-23, McCall 12-13, Carpenter 1-1, (Team) 4-(minus 26).
PASSING_Gardner-Webb, Fisher 27-37-2-403, Huggins 1-1-0-45. Coastal Carolina, McCall 22-30-1-308.
RECEIVING_Gardner-Webb, Haywood 11-96, Luther 5-188, Page 4-57, D.Thomas 4-47, Crankfield 2-31, D.Jones 2-29. Coastal Carolina, S.Pinckney 7-87, Jar.Brown 4-71, Mobley 3-50, White 3-0, Jenkins 2-23, Fountain 1-32, T.Roberts 1-28, Beasley 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
