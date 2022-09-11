Gardner-Webb01010727
Coastal Carolina3147731

First Quarter

CCAR_FG Hensley 48, 4:36.

Second Quarter

WEBB_FG Billingsley 47, 6:16.

CCAR_McDoom 95 kickoff return (Hensley kick), 5:56.

CCAR_Mobley 21 pass from McCall (Hensley kick), 5:04.

WEBB_Haywood 2 pass from Fisher (Billingsley kick), 2:39.

Third Quarter

CCAR_Mobley 7 pass from McCall (Hensley kick), 8:33.

WEBB_Fisher 4 run (Billingsley kick), 6:05.

WEBB_FG Billingsley 29, 1:15.

Fourth Quarter

WEBB_Fisher 5 run (Billingsley kick), 10:33.

CCAR_Jenkins 7 pass from McCall (Hensley kick), 6:25.

A_12,261.

WEBBCCAR
First downs2320
Total Net Yards495354
Rushes-yards28-4737-46
Passing448308
Punt Returns0-01-16
Kickoff Returns3-705-136
Interceptions Ret.1-542-0
Comp-Att-Int28-38-222-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-424-19
Punts3-32.06-34.0
Fumbles-Lost3-32-1
Penalties-Yards10-707-62
Time of Possession25:4134:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Gardner-Webb, D.Jones 10-33, Fisher 16-10, Gaither 1-9, Crankfield 1-(minus 5). Coastal Carolina, White 13-35, Beasley 7-23, McCall 12-13, Carpenter 1-1, (Team) 4-(minus 26).

PASSING_Gardner-Webb, Fisher 27-37-2-403, Huggins 1-1-0-45. Coastal Carolina, McCall 22-30-1-308.

RECEIVING_Gardner-Webb, Haywood 11-96, Luther 5-188, Page 4-57, D.Thomas 4-47, Crankfield 2-31, D.Jones 2-29. Coastal Carolina, S.Pinckney 7-87, Jar.Brown 4-71, Mobley 3-50, White 3-0, Jenkins 2-23, Fountain 1-32, T.Roberts 1-28, Beasley 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

