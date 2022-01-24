FGFTReb
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dike181-14-80-1326
M.Ilic201-50-00-7032
Andrews332-143-32-9137
Jones322-40-00-1424
Spencer327-184-61-61219
Brown190-30-00-2110
V.Ilic182-54-61-12210
W.Jackson80-00-00-0010
Kuzemka80-00-00-0100
Marshall71-20-01-1002
Faure51-10-00-1002
Totals20017-5315-235-29131652

Percentages: FG .321, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (V.Ilic 2-2, Spencer 1-1, Brown 0-2, Jones 0-2, M.Ilic 0-2, Andrews 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown).

Turnovers: 7 (V.Ilic 2, Andrews, Jones, M.Ilic, Marshall, W.Jackson).

Steals: 6 (Faure 2, Jones 2, Spencer 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
COLGATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Records213-53-41-4149
Cummings314-101-20-33410
Ferguson332-104-40-3029
Richardson364-91-41-65112
Moffatt333-80-02-12416
Lynch-Daniels242-40-00-4315
Woodward153-43-40-5149
Thomson72-21-10-2105
Totals20023-5213-194-39181765

Percentages: FG .442, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Richardson 3-6, Lynch-Daniels 1-2, Cummings 1-5, Ferguson 1-6, Moffatt 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Ferguson 2, Records 2, Richardson 2, Lynch-Daniels).

Turnovers: 11 (Cummings 4, Richardson 2, Ferguson, Lynch-Daniels, Records, Thomson, Woodward).

Steals: 5 (Records 2, Ferguson, Moffatt, Richardson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola (Md.)282452
Colgate273865

A_639 (1,750).

