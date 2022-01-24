|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA (MD.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dike
|18
|1-1
|4-8
|0-1
|3
|2
|6
|M.Ilic
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|3
|2
|Andrews
|33
|2-14
|3-3
|2-9
|1
|3
|7
|Jones
|32
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|4
|Spencer
|32
|7-18
|4-6
|1-6
|1
|2
|19
|Brown
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|V.Ilic
|18
|2-5
|4-6
|1-1
|2
|2
|10
|W.Jackson
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Kuzemka
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Marshall
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Faure
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|17-53
|15-23
|5-29
|13
|16
|52
Percentages: FG .321, FT .652.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (V.Ilic 2-2, Spencer 1-1, Brown 0-2, Jones 0-2, M.Ilic 0-2, Andrews 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown).
Turnovers: 7 (V.Ilic 2, Andrews, Jones, M.Ilic, Marshall, W.Jackson).
Steals: 6 (Faure 2, Jones 2, Spencer 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLGATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Records
|21
|3-5
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|4
|9
|Cummings
|31
|4-10
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|4
|10
|Ferguson
|33
|2-10
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|2
|9
|Richardson
|36
|4-9
|1-4
|1-6
|5
|1
|12
|Moffatt
|33
|3-8
|0-0
|2-12
|4
|1
|6
|Lynch-Daniels
|24
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|5
|Woodward
|15
|3-4
|3-4
|0-5
|1
|4
|9
|Thomson
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|13-19
|4-39
|18
|17
|65
Percentages: FG .442, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Richardson 3-6, Lynch-Daniels 1-2, Cummings 1-5, Ferguson 1-6, Moffatt 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Ferguson 2, Records 2, Richardson 2, Lynch-Daniels).
Turnovers: 11 (Cummings 4, Richardson 2, Ferguson, Lynch-Daniels, Records, Thomson, Woodward).
Steals: 5 (Records 2, Ferguson, Moffatt, Richardson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola (Md.)
|28
|24
|—
|52
|Colgate
|27
|38
|—
|65
A_639 (1,750).