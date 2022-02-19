BOSTON U. (19-10)
Mathon 4-8 3-4 11, Harper 2-6 1-2 6, McCoy 7-14 2-3 16, Tynen 2-5 2-4 6, Whyte 4-8 0-1 10, Chimezie 1-1 2-3 4, Tate 0-4 0-0 0, Brewster 0-2 0-2 0, Pascoe 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Patnode 0-0 0-0 0, Uzoegbu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 10-19 53.
COLGATE (17-11)
Records 4-4 2-2 10, Cummings 5-16 6-6 18, Ferguson 5-9 1-2 15, Richardson 3-10 0-0 7, Moffatt 4-6 3-6 12, Lynch-Daniels 2-4 0-0 6, Woodward 1-4 0-0 2, Thomson 1-4 0-0 2, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Light 0-0 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 12-16 72.
Halftime_Boston U. 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 3-17 (Whyte 2-4, Harper 1-5, Tynen 0-1, McCoy 0-2, Pascoe 0-2, Tate 0-3), Colgate 10-26 (Ferguson 4-8, Lynch-Daniels 2-3, Cummings 2-9, Moffatt 1-2, Richardson 1-4). Rebounds_Boston U. 32 (Mathon 8), Colgate 32 (Ferguson, Moffatt 7). Assists_Boston U. 7 (McCoy 4), Colgate 15 (Moffatt 4). Total Fouls_Boston U. 17, Colgate 19. A_1,200 (1,750).