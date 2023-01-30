|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA (MD.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dike
|25
|6-8
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|16
|Faure
|36
|2-4
|1-2
|4-10
|3
|3
|5
|Andrews
|31
|3-10
|4-6
|1-3
|4
|3
|10
|Jones
|33
|4-12
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|10
|Perry
|35
|6-13
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|3
|16
|V.Ilic
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|3-6
|2
|2
|0
|Commander
|11
|3-6
|0-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Kuzemka
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Brown
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|10-17
|9-27
|19
|16
|63
Percentages: FG .421, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure).
Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic).
Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones 3, Kuzemka, V.Ilic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLGATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moffatt
|32
|6-11
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|3
|19
|Records
|16
|2-2
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|4
|4
|Lynch-Daniels
|36
|6-9
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|15
|Richardson
|36
|4-8
|4-8
|1-2
|8
|2
|12
|Smith
|35
|5-6
|4-4
|0-6
|7
|2
|16
|Woodward
|24
|3-4
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|2
|8
|Thomson
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|Baker
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Louis-Jacques
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-47
|12-18
|4-30
|21
|16
|76
Percentages: FG .574, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Moffatt 5-9, Lynch-Daniels 3-4, Smith 2-3, Thomson 0-1, Richardson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Records 3).
Turnovers: 10 (Baker 2, Records 2, Richardson 2, Louis-Jacques, Lynch-Daniels, Smith, Woodward).
Steals: 7 (Richardson 3, Smith 3, Moffatt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola (Md.)
|28
|35
|—
|63
|Colgate
|38
|38
|—
|76
A_867 (1,750).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.