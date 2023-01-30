FGFTReb
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dike256-84-41-31116
Faure362-41-24-10335
Andrews313-104-61-34310
Jones334-121-20-14110
Perry356-130-00-44316
V.Ilic150-10-03-6220
Commander113-60-30-0006
Kuzemka100-30-00-0130
Brown40-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5710-179-27191663

Percentages: FG .421, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure).

Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic).

Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones 3, Kuzemka, V.Ilic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
COLGATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moffatt326-112-20-51319
Records162-20-01-7144
Lynch-Daniels366-90-00-42115
Richardson364-84-81-28212
Smith355-64-40-67216
Woodward243-42-41-3028
Thomson101-40-01-3112
Baker60-20-00-0000
Louis-Jacques50-10-00-0110
Totals20027-4712-184-30211676

Percentages: FG .574, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Moffatt 5-9, Lynch-Daniels 3-4, Smith 2-3, Thomson 0-1, Richardson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Records 3).

Turnovers: 10 (Baker 2, Records 2, Richardson 2, Louis-Jacques, Lynch-Daniels, Smith, Woodward).

Steals: 7 (Richardson 3, Smith 3, Moffatt).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola (Md.)283563
Colgate383876

A_867 (1,750).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you