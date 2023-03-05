|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARMY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mann
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|8
|Peterson
|23
|0-2
|0-2
|0-4
|4
|3
|0
|Roberts
|36
|3-10
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|7
|C.Benson
|34
|6-11
|8-8
|0-4
|4
|1
|24
|Rucker
|40
|11-15
|2-2
|0-4
|7
|4
|26
|Cross
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Johnson
|17
|1-3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|2
|2
|Small
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|5
|Totals
|200
|27-53
|10-13
|1-27
|18
|19
|74
Percentages: FG .509, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (C.Benson 4-8, Mann 2-4, Rucker 2-4, Small 1-3, Roberts 1-6, Cross 0-1, Peterson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson).
Turnovers: 15 (Rucker 5, Peterson 3, C.Benson 2, Johnson 2, Roberts 2, Small).
Steals: 3 (Mann, Roberts, Small).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLGATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moffatt
|38
|6-8
|6-7
|2-9
|2
|2
|20
|Records
|26
|8-10
|3-5
|1-5
|3
|2
|20
|Lynch-Daniels
|29
|8-13
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|3
|21
|Richardson
|40
|4-12
|2-5
|1-6
|12
|1
|11
|Smith
|38
|3-11
|3-4
|0-4
|5
|3
|9
|Baker
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|3
|Woodward
|14
|3-6
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|7
|Totals
|200
|33-63
|16-24
|6-31
|27
|12
|91
Percentages: FG .524, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Lynch-Daniels 4-7, Moffatt 2-3, Records 1-1, Baker 1-2, Richardson 1-5, Smith 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Records 3).
Turnovers: 5 (Richardson 2, Woodward 2, Smith).
Steals: 7 (Moffatt 2, Richardson 2, Records, Smith, Woodward).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Army
|34
|40
|—
|74
|Colgate
|48
|43
|—
|91
A_1,327 (1,750).
