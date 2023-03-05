FGFTReb
ARMYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mann173-60-00-2008
Peterson230-20-20-4430
Roberts363-100-00-4237
C.Benson346-118-80-44124
Rucker4011-152-20-47426
Cross201-20-00-1122
Johnson171-30-11-4022
Small132-40-00-4045
Totals20027-5310-131-27181974

Percentages: FG .509, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (C.Benson 4-8, Mann 2-4, Rucker 2-4, Small 1-3, Roberts 1-6, Cross 0-1, Peterson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson).

Turnovers: 15 (Rucker 5, Peterson 3, C.Benson 2, Johnson 2, Roberts 2, Small).

Steals: 3 (Mann, Roberts, Small).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
COLGATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moffatt386-86-72-92220
Records268-103-51-53220
Lynch-Daniels298-131-10-21321
Richardson404-122-51-612111
Smith383-113-40-4539
Baker151-30-00-1303
Woodward143-61-22-4117
Totals20033-6316-246-31271291

Percentages: FG .524, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Lynch-Daniels 4-7, Moffatt 2-3, Records 1-1, Baker 1-2, Richardson 1-5, Smith 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Records 3).

Turnovers: 5 (Richardson 2, Woodward 2, Smith).

Steals: 7 (Moffatt 2, Richardson 2, Records, Smith, Woodward).

Technical Fouls: None.

Army344074
Colgate484391

A_1,327 (1,750).

