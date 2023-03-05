ARMY (17-16)
Mann 3-6 0-0 8, Peterson 0-2 0-2 0, Roberts 3-10 0-0 7, C.Benson 6-11 8-8 24, Rucker 11-15 2-2 26, Cross 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 0-1 2, Small 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 27-53 10-13 74.
COLGATE (25-8)
Moffatt 6-8 6-7 20, Records 8-10 3-5 20, Lynch-Daniels 8-13 1-1 21, Richardson 4-12 2-5 11, Smith 3-11 3-4 9, Baker 1-3 0-0 3, Woodward 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 33-63 16-24 91.
Halftime_Colgate 48-34. 3-Point Goals_Army 10-27 (C.Benson 4-8, Mann 2-4, Rucker 2-4, Small 1-3, Roberts 1-6, Cross 0-1, Peterson 0-1), Colgate 9-23 (Lynch-Daniels 4-7, Moffatt 2-3, Records 1-1, Baker 1-2, Richardson 1-5, Smith 0-5). Rebounds_Army 27 (Peterson, Roberts, C.Benson, Rucker, Johnson, Small 4), Colgate 31 (Moffatt 9). Assists_Army 18 (Rucker 7), Colgate 27 (Richardson 12). Total Fouls_Army 19, Colgate 12. A_1,327 (1,750).
