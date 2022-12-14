STETSON (5-4)
J.Smith 5-5 0-0 11, Brown 3-9 0-0 8, Oglesby 0-1 0-0 0, Swenson 4-11 0-0 10, Panzo 3-5 0-0 8, Peek 2-7 0-0 4, Diawara 4-5 0-2 8, Harrison 1-3 1-2 4, Blackmon 2-5 1-1 5, Tumblin 1-2 0-0 2, Gateretse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 2-5 60.
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (11-1)
Brzovic 3-8 0-0 8, Bolon 5-15 4-4 16, Larson 3-6 7-8 14, Scott 2-3 0-0 4, R.Smith 1-6 0-0 3, Horton 2-4 0-0 6, Robinson 4-9 2-2 12, Faye 1-4 0-0 2, Burnham 0-4 0-0 0, Lampten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 13-14 65.
Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 30-16. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 8-19 (Panzo 2-3, Swenson 2-4, Brown 2-6, J.Smith 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Oglesby 0-1, Blackmon 0-2), Coll. of Charleston 10-32 (Brzovic 2-3, Horton 2-3, Robinson 2-3, Bolon 2-10, Larson 1-4, R.Smith 1-6, Burnham 0-1, Faye 0-2). Rebounds_Stetson 29 (Peek, Diawara 8), Coll. of Charleston 29 (Brzovic 9). Assists_Stetson 12 (Swenson, Panzo 3), Coll. of Charleston 11 (Scott 5). Total Fouls_Stetson 14, Coll. of Charleston 10. A_3,632 (5,100).
