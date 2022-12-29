HAMPTON (3-10)
Mullen 2-2 0-1 4, Dean 6-20 0-3 15, Godwin 7-14 0-0 18, J.Nesbitt 4-11 0-0 9, Banister 3-7 0-0 8, N.Thomas 1-4 1-4 3, A.Nesbitt 2-8 0-0 4, Bethea 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 1-8 61.
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (13-1)
Brzovic 6-9 2-6 15, Bolon 4-8 1-2 11, Larson 4-9 2-2 11, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 2-5 4-4 10, Horton 4-7 3-4 12, Robinson 6-8 6-7 19, Burnham 4-8 0-1 9, Faye 0-3 0-0 0, Lampten 0-3 0-2 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Ritter 0-0 0-0 0, Comer 1-1 0-0 2, Idlett 0-2 0-0 0, Legg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 18-28 89.
Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 56-36. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 10-31 (Godwin 4-10, Dean 3-7, Banister 2-6, J.Nesbitt 1-3, Bethea 0-1, A.Nesbitt 0-4), Coll. of Charleston 9-25 (Bolon 2-4, Smith 2-4, Robinson 1-1, Horton 1-2, Brzovic 1-3, Burnham 1-3, Larson 1-5, Faye 0-1, Idlett 0-1, Lampten 0-1). Rebounds_Hampton 37 (J.Nesbitt 10), Coll. of Charleston 44 (Scott 7). Assists_Hampton 11 (J.Nesbitt 6), Coll. of Charleston 16 (Scott 5). Total Fouls_Hampton 21, Coll. of Charleston 12. A_5,045 (5,100).
