COLL. OF CHARLESTON (15-1)
Brzovic 6-11 0-1 12, Bolon 10-16 2-2 22, Larson 3-9 0-0 8, Scott 2-5 0-0 5, Smith 2-7 0-0 5, R.Horton 3-8 2-2 11, Burnham 4-8 2-2 11, P.Robinson 5-9 2-2 12, Faye 2-3 0-1 4, Lampten 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-77 8-10 92.
NC A&T (6-10)
Filmore 1-3 0-0 2, J.Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Watson 5-17 2-2 12, D.Horton 1-8 0-0 3, Woods 12-20 0-0 30, D.Powell 7-14 3-4 20, Duke 4-4 0-0 8, Elliott 1-2 0-0 2, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0, Bettis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-74 5-6 79.
Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 51-31. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 8-28 (R.Horton 3-5, Larson 2-6, Burnham 1-2, Scott 1-3, Smith 1-6, Brzovic 0-1, P.Robinson 0-1, Bolon 0-4), NC A&T 10-28 (Woods 6-12, D.Powell 3-6, D.Horton 1-7, McDuffie 0-1, Watson 0-2). Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 39 (Bolon 10), NC A&T 33 (Watson 12). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 15 (Larson 4), NC A&T 14 (Woods 6). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 10, NC A&T 14.
