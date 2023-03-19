All Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, March 18
At Ocean Center
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Indiana St. 67, SC-Upstate 62
S. Utah 72, North Alabama 50
San Jose St. 77, Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 52
Charlotte 65, W. Carolina 56
Sunday, March 19
E. Kentucky 91, Cleveland St. 75, OT
Duquesne (20-12) vs. Rice (18-15), 1:30 p.m.
Tarleton State Texans (17-16) vs. Radford (19-14), 4 p.m.
Stetson (17-13) vs. Milwaukee (21-11), 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 20
Indiana St. vs. E. Kentucky, Noon
Duquesne-Rice winner vs. S. Utah, 2:30 p.m.
Tarleton State Texans-Radford winner vs. San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Stetson-Milwaukee winner vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 21
Duquesne-Rice_S. Utah winner vs. Indiana St.-E. Kentucky winner, 7 p.m.
Stetson-Milwaukee_Charlotte winner vs. Tarleton State Texans-Radford_San Jose St. winner, 9:30 p.m.
Championship
Wednesday, March 22
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
