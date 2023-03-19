All Times EDT

First Round

Saturday, March 18

At Ocean Center

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Indiana St. 67, SC-Upstate 62

S. Utah 72, North Alabama 50

San Jose St. 77, Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 52

Charlotte 65, W. Carolina 56

Sunday, March 19

E. Kentucky 91, Cleveland St. 75, OT

Duquesne (20-12) vs. Rice (18-15), 1:30 p.m.

Tarleton State Texans (17-16) vs. Radford (19-14), 4 p.m.

Stetson (17-13) vs. Milwaukee (21-11), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 20

Indiana St. vs. E. Kentucky, Noon

Duquesne-Rice winner vs. S. Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Tarleton State Texans-Radford winner vs. San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Stetson-Milwaukee winner vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 21

Duquesne-Rice_S. Utah winner vs. Indiana St.-E. Kentucky winner, 7 p.m.

Stetson-Milwaukee_Charlotte winner vs. Tarleton State Texans-Radford_San Jose St. winner, 9:30 p.m.

Championship

Wednesday, March 22

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

