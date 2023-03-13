All Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, March 18
At Ocean Center
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Indiana St. (22-12) vs. SC-Upstate (16-15), 11 a.m.
S. Utah (22-12) vs. North Alabama (18-14), 1:30 p.m.
San Jose St. (20-13) vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-16), 4 p.m.
Charlotte (18-14) vs. W. Carolina (18-15), 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
E. Kentucky (20-13) vs. Cleveland St. (21-13), 11 a.m.
Duquesne (20-12) vs. Rice (18-15), 1:30 p.m.
Tarleton State Texans (17-16) vs. Radford (19-14), 4 p.m.
Stetson (17-13) vs. Milwaukee (21-11), 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 20
Indiana St.-SC-Upstate winner vs. E. Kentucky-Cleveland St. winner, Noon
S. Utah-North Alabama winner vs. Duquesne-Rice winner, 2:30 p.m.
San Jose St.-Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles winner vs. Tarleton State Texans-Radford winner, 5 p.m.
Charlotte-W. Carolina winner vs. Stetson-Milwaukee winner, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 21
Indiana St.-SC-Upstate_E. Kentucky-Cleveland St. winner vs. S. Utah-North Alabama_Duquesne-Rice winner, 7 p.m.
San Jose St.-Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles_Tarleton State Texans-Radford winner vs. Charlotte-W. Carolina_Stetson-Milwaukee winner, 9:30 p.m.
Championship
Wednesday, March 22
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.