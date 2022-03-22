All Times EDT

First Round

Saturday, March 19

At Ocean Center

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Drake 87, Fort Wayne 65

UNC-Asheville 80, Stephen F. Austin 68

Middle Tennessee 64, Cal Baptist 58

Ohio 65, Rice 64

Sunday, March 20

UNC-Wilmington 93, VMI 78

N. Colorado 74, FAU 71

Boston U. 71, UNC-Greensboro 68

Abilene Christian 82, Troy 70

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 21

UNC-Wilmington 76, Drake 75

N. Colorado 87, UNC-Asheville 84

Middle Tennessee 76, Boston U. 46

Abilene Christian 91, Ohio 86

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 22

UNC-Wilmington 80, N. Colorado 64

Middle Tennessee 85, Abilene Christian 69

Championship

Wednesday, March 23

Middle Tennessee vs. UNC-Wilmington, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you