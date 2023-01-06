Friday, Jan. 6

EAST

Amherst 53, Williams 51

Canisius 64, Manhattan 57

Connecticut College 63, Tufts 55

Dist. of Columbia 97, D'Youville 79

Iona 84, Marist 57

Lehman 105, Hunter 84

Penn St.-Harrisburg 88, Penn College 73

Princeton 68, Columbia 49

Quinnipiac 72, Rider 65

St. Lawrence 67, Bard 52

SOUTH

Piedmont 81, Huntingdon 52

MIDWEST

Toledo 102, W. Michigan 74

Wright St. 90, Detroit 85

FAR WEST

Chaminade 77, Concordia (Cal.) 51

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you