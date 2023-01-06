Friday, Jan. 6
EAST
Amherst 53, Williams 51
Canisius 64, Manhattan 57
Connecticut College 63, Tufts 55
Dist. of Columbia 97, D'Youville 79
Iona 84, Marist 57
Lehman 105, Hunter 84
Penn St.-Harrisburg 88, Penn College 73
Princeton 68, Columbia 49
Quinnipiac 72, Rider 65
St. Lawrence 67, Bard 52
SOUTH
Piedmont 81, Huntingdon 52
MIDWEST
Toledo 102, W. Michigan 74
Wright St. 90, Detroit 85
FAR WEST
Chaminade 77, Concordia (Cal.) 51
