Friday, Nov. 25
EAST
Cornell 81, Monmouth (NJ) 63
Delaware 72, Colgate 68
Harvard 61, Loyola Chicago 55
Quinnipiac 58, Stephen F. Austin 44
Southern U. 76, Loyola (Md.) 58
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 62, CS Bakersfield 54
Davidson 89, San Francisco 80
Furman 102, Tusculum 74
James Madison 100, Coastal Georgia 54
Longwood 112, Mary Baldwin 60
Mississippi 74, Siena 62
South Florida 75, St. Francis (NY) 60
UNC-Wilmington 68, Missouri St. 54
MIDWEST
Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51
North Dakota 67, Utah Tech 52
Ohio 78, E. Illinois 67
Omaha 63, Louisiana-Monroe 56
S. Dakota St. 61, Valparaiso 50
Texas A&M 82, DePaul 66
Vermont 78, Ball St. 73
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 102, Portland St. 78
Loyola Marymount 80, Bellarmine 59
Stanford 70, Florida St. 60
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT
Wisconsin 64, Southern Cal 59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.