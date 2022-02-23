agate AP College Basketball Scores Sportradar Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 Updated 24 min ago Wednesday, Feb. 23EAST Army 73, Bucknell 60 Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Trending Video Recommended for you Get your rewards Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country. Shop Local Your guide to local shopping, eating and living in and around North Andover. Click Here COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Bradford - Kevin J. Francis, 6... Haverhill - Ronald A Parolisi ... Newburyport - David E. Downey,... Haverhill - John D. O'Leary (J... Weare - On Friday afternoon, F... Featured Homes of the Week +4 Blu Haven reinvents what it means to downsize By Jessica Anderson | Special to Real Estate Marketplace