Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 8:35 pm
Friday, Jan. 20
Minn. Duluth 68, Sioux Falls 53
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 90, Concordia (St.P.) 64
Upper Iowa 69, Mary 54
Winona St. 67, Minot St. 58
