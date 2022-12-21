Wednesday, Dec. 21

EAST

Allegheny 107, Penn State Shenango Nittany Lion 79

Catholic 79, S. Virginia 73

Coppin St. 107, James Madison 100, OT

Defiance 70, Immaculata 69, OT

Duquesne 74, Winthrop 57

Howard 63, Mount St. Mary's 62

La Roche 86, Franciscan 41

Lafayette 90, La Salle 65

SOUTH

Georgia St. 91, Toccoa Falls 52

Liberty 88, Mid-Atlantic Christian 50

Louisiana Tech 108, Jarvis Christian 52

Morehead St. 66, Alice Lloyd 50

Northeastern 73, Davidson 70

South Alabama 71, Jacksonville St. 66

Trinity (FL) 78, Geneva 63

UNC-Wilmington 74, Campbell 66

William & Mary 90, Randolph 56

MIDWEST

Drake 124, St. Ambrose 48

Kansas St. 73, Radford 65

Loras 90, Blackburn 59

St. Thomas (MN) 78, N. Dakota St. 68

Valparaiso 77, Stonehill 67

W. Michigan 61, Siena Heights 41

SOUTHWEST

Texas St. 87, Science and Arts 72

Texas Tech 111, Houston Christian 67

