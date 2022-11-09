Wednesday, Nov. 9
EAST
Anna Maria 80, Mitchell 68
Babson 76, Lasell 65
Brandeis 77, Salem St. 58
Cabrini 72, Rutgers-Camden 63
Christopher Newport 74, Johns Hopkins 61
Fairleigh Dickinson 106, Mercy 66
Howard 87, Dist. of Columbia 74
Keuka 92, Wells 63
Marist 73, American 69
Robert Morris 84, Pitt.-Greensburg 49
SUNY-Delhi 95, Sage 60
Saint Joseph (Conn.) 69, Yeshiva 60
Susquehanna 68, Arcadia 48
W. New England 89, Springfield 55
SOUTH
James Madison 106, Hampton 58
Norfolk St. 87, Cairn 59
Pfeiffer 62, Averett 47
Winthrop 78, Piedmont 56
MIDWEST
W. Illinois 113, Rockford 56
Youngstown St. 90, UT Martin 72
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 95, North American 68
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.