Wednesday, Nov. 9

EAST

Anna Maria 80, Mitchell 68

Babson 76, Lasell 65

Brandeis 77, Salem St. 58

Cabrini 72, Rutgers-Camden 63

Christopher Newport 74, Johns Hopkins 61

Fairleigh Dickinson 106, Mercy 66

Howard 87, Dist. of Columbia 74

Keuka 92, Wells 63

Marist 73, American 69

Robert Morris 84, Pitt.-Greensburg 49

SUNY-Delhi 95, Sage 60

Saint Joseph (Conn.) 69, Yeshiva 60

Susquehanna 68, Arcadia 48

W. New England 89, Springfield 55

SOUTH

James Madison 106, Hampton 58

Norfolk St. 87, Cairn 59

Pfeiffer 62, Averett 47

Winthrop 78, Piedmont 56

MIDWEST

W. Illinois 113, Rockford 56

Youngstown St. 90, UT Martin 72

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 95, North American 68

