North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then some clearing overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then some clearing overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.