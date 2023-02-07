Tuesday, Feb. 7

EAST

Delaware St. 66, Chicago St. 60

UConn 87, Marquette 72

SOUTH

UNC-Greensboro 91, ETSU 65

MIDWEST

Ball St. 65, Cent. Michigan 51

Indiana 66, Rutgers 60

Toledo 84, Akron 74

