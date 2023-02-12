Sunday, Feb. 12
EAST
Canisius 85, Quinnipiac 65
Fairfield 76, Mount St. Mary's 72, OT
Iona 72, Niagara 55
Manhattan 68, St. Peter's 52
Siena 73, Marist 65
SOUTH
Memphis 86, Temple 77
N. Kentucky 86, IUPUI 47
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 81, Youngstown St. 78
Iowa 68, Minnesota 56
Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 41
Missouri St. 66, Evansville 60
Northwestern 64, Purdue 58
Robert Morris 71, Fort Wayne 64
FAR WEST
Cal St.-Fullerton 52, Hawaii 51
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.