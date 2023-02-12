Sunday, Feb. 12

EAST

Canisius 85, Quinnipiac 65

Fairfield 76, Mount St. Mary's 72, OT

Iona 72, Niagara 55

Manhattan 68, St. Peter's 52

Siena 73, Marist 65

SOUTH

Memphis 86, Temple 77

N. Kentucky 86, IUPUI 47

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 81, Youngstown St. 78

Iowa 68, Minnesota 56

Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 41

Missouri St. 66, Evansville 60

Northwestern 64, Purdue 58

Robert Morris 71, Fort Wayne 64

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 52, Hawaii 51

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you