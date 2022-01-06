Thursday, Jan. 6
EAST
CCSU 2, Sacred Heart 0
Merrimack 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
SOUTH
McNeese St. 92, New Orleans 82, 2OT
SE Louisiana 90, Houston Baptist 81
SOUTHWEST
New Mexico St. 2, Lamar 0
FAR WEST
Loyola Chicago 79, San Francisco 74
Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: January 6, 2022 @ 6:06 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.