Friday, Dec. 16
EAST
CCSU 78, Manhattan 67
Delaware 76, Princeton 69
Florida Gulf Coast 71, St. Bonaventure 58
Xavier 102, Georgetown 89
SOUTHWEST
Incarnate Word 77, Bethune-Cookman 65
Texas A&M-CC 104, Schreiner 69
Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 9:08 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.