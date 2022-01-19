Wednesday, Jan. 19
EAST
Buffalo St. 88, Plattsburgh 76
Nyack 78, Dominican (NY) 70
Potsdam 66, Fredonia St. 65
Rain and snow showers mixed late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Rain and snow showers mixed late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: January 19, 2022 @ 5:06 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.