Saturday, Dec. 10

EAST

Drexel 65, La Salle 58, OT

Northeastern 59, Holy Cross 58

Penn 77, Temple 57

Providence 93, Albany (NY) 55

Quinnipiac 76, Lafayette 63

Rhode Island 77, Army 67

Saint Joseph's 73, St. Peter's 57

Syracuse 83, Georgetown 64

UConn 114, LIU 61

Vermont 73, Colgate 72

SOUTH

Charlotte 82, Detroit 80, OT

Chattanooga 97, Johnson U. 47

Coastal Carolina 102, Regent 39

Florida St. 75, Louisville 53

Georgia Southern 79, Wofford 57

Kentucky 69, Yale 59

LSU 72, Wake Forest 70

Miami 80, NC State 73

Mississippi 98, Valparaiso 61

North Florida 88, Bethune-Cookman 48

Richmond 82, Drake 52

Southern Miss. 95, Lamar 59

Stetson 83, Webber International 59

Tulane 88, Buffalo 63

VMI 77, Radford 74

MIDWEST

Ball St. 88, Evansville 69

Dayton 79, UNC-Asheville 56

Ill.-Chicago 62, W. Michigan 56

Kent St. 67, Cleveland St. 58

Penn St. 74, Illinois 59

Purdue 65, Nebraska 62, OT

Toledo 69, Canisius 68

UC Irvine 83, South Dakota 71

W. Illinois 79, E. Illinois 75

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 83, Texas A&M Commerce 64

Arkansas 88, Oklahoma 78

Texas 88, Ark.-Pine Bluff 43

Tulsa 70, Cent. Michigan 63

FAR WEST

UCLA 87, Denver 64

