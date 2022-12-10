Saturday, Dec. 10
EAST
Drexel 65, La Salle 58, OT
Northeastern 59, Holy Cross 58
Penn 77, Temple 57
Providence 93, Albany (NY) 55
Quinnipiac 76, Lafayette 63
Rhode Island 77, Army 67
Saint Joseph's 73, St. Peter's 57
Syracuse 83, Georgetown 64
UConn 114, LIU 61
Vermont 73, Colgate 72
SOUTH
Charlotte 82, Detroit 80, OT
Chattanooga 97, Johnson U. 47
Coastal Carolina 102, Regent 39
Florida St. 75, Louisville 53
Georgia Southern 79, Wofford 57
Kentucky 69, Yale 59
LSU 72, Wake Forest 70
Miami 80, NC State 73
Mississippi 98, Valparaiso 61
North Florida 88, Bethune-Cookman 48
Richmond 82, Drake 52
Southern Miss. 95, Lamar 59
Stetson 83, Webber International 59
Tulane 88, Buffalo 63
VMI 77, Radford 74
MIDWEST
Ball St. 88, Evansville 69
Dayton 79, UNC-Asheville 56
Ill.-Chicago 62, W. Michigan 56
Kent St. 67, Cleveland St. 58
Penn St. 74, Illinois 59
Purdue 65, Nebraska 62, OT
Toledo 69, Canisius 68
UC Irvine 83, South Dakota 71
W. Illinois 79, E. Illinois 75
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 83, Texas A&M Commerce 64
Arkansas 88, Oklahoma 78
Texas 88, Ark.-Pine Bluff 43
Tulsa 70, Cent. Michigan 63
FAR WEST
UCLA 87, Denver 64
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.