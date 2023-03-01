Wednesday, Mar. 1
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 83, St. Francis (NY) 75
New Haven 59, S. New Hampshire 42
St. Francis (Pa.) 83, CCSU 69
Xavier 94, Providence 89
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 72, High Point 70
George Washington 75, Davidson 70
Kentucky St. 81, Tuskegee 67
MIDWEST
Grand Valley St. 68, Lake Superior St. 64
Missouri Southern 70, Northeastern St. 60
Missouri Western 69, Washburn 63
N. Michigan 75, Saginaw Valley St. 66
