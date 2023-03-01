Wednesday, Mar. 1

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 83, St. Francis (NY) 75

New Haven 59, S. New Hampshire 42

St. Francis (Pa.) 83, CCSU 69

Xavier 94, Providence 89

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 72, High Point 70

George Washington 75, Davidson 70

Kentucky St. 81, Tuskegee 67

MIDWEST

Grand Valley St. 68, Lake Superior St. 64

Missouri Southern 70, Northeastern St. 60

Missouri Western 69, Washburn 63

N. Michigan 75, Saginaw Valley St. 66

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

