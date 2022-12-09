Friday, Dec. 9
EAST
Baruch 81, Rosemont 75
Bates 70, Bowdoin 60
Bryant 79, Stony Brook 60
CCSU 59, Dartmouth 50
D'Youville 89, Mercy 82
Fairleigh Dickinson 76, Columbia 73
Fordham 77, Binghamton 62
Great Lakes Christian Crusaders 72, Cairn 67
Husson 75, New England Coll. 60
Keuka 82, Pitt.-Bradford 78
Keystone 81, Penn St.-Berks 70
Merrimack 82, New England 23
Middlebury 73, Skidmore 53
Oneonta 75, Buffalo St. 64
Penn State-Altoona 81, Albion 75
Wells 84, Houghton 71
Western Connecticut Wolves 63, York College (NY) 58, OT
SOUTH
Grambling St. 64, Vanderbilt 62
Queens (NC) 87, High Point 79
MIDWEST
Lake Superior St. 73, Michigan Tech 63
N. Michigan 89, Ferris St. 77
