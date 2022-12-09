Friday, Dec. 9

EAST

Baruch 81, Rosemont 75

Bates 70, Bowdoin 60

Bryant 79, Stony Brook 60

CCSU 59, Dartmouth 50

D'Youville 89, Mercy 82

Fairleigh Dickinson 76, Columbia 73

Fordham 77, Binghamton 62

Great Lakes Christian Crusaders 72, Cairn 67

Husson 75, New England Coll. 60

Keuka 82, Pitt.-Bradford 78

Keystone 81, Penn St.-Berks 70

Merrimack 82, New England 23

Middlebury 73, Skidmore 53

Oneonta 75, Buffalo St. 64

Penn State-Altoona 81, Albion 75

Wells 84, Houghton 71

Western Connecticut Wolves 63, York College (NY) 58, OT

SOUTH

Grambling St. 64, Vanderbilt 62

Queens (NC) 87, High Point 79

MIDWEST

Lake Superior St. 73, Michigan Tech 63

N. Michigan 89, Ferris St. 77

