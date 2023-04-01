Saturday, Apr. 1
agate AP
Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. High 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 2:20 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.