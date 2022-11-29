Monday, Nov. 28
EAST
Bryant 98, Framingham St. 44
Marist 52, Columbia 39
Sacred Heart 100, W. New England 59
UC Davis 81, Boston U. 70, OT
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 71, Fisk 55
Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54
Southern U. 112, Champion Christian 52
Tulane 75, Louisiana-Monroe 60
UT Martin 86, McNeese St. 83
Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57
MIDWEST
Kansas 87, Texas Southern 55
Milwaukee 84, SE Missouri 68
Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58
South Dakota 97, Mount Marty 58
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 74, Troy 61
Grambling St. 73, Dartmouth 49
Texas A&M Commerce 101, Arlington Baptist 46
Texas-Arlington 99, Howard Payne 41
UTSA 68, Incarnate Word 62
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 62, Pacific 58
San Diego 71, Longwood 68
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.