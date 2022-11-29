Monday, Nov. 28

EAST

Bryant 98, Framingham St. 44

Marist 52, Columbia 39

Sacred Heart 100, W. New England 59

UC Davis 81, Boston U. 70, OT

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 71, Fisk 55

Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54

Southern U. 112, Champion Christian 52

Tulane 75, Louisiana-Monroe 60

UT Martin 86, McNeese St. 83

Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57

MIDWEST

Kansas 87, Texas Southern 55

Milwaukee 84, SE Missouri 68

Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58

South Dakota 97, Mount Marty 58

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 74, Troy 61

Grambling St. 73, Dartmouth 49

Texas A&M Commerce 101, Arlington Baptist 46

Texas-Arlington 99, Howard Payne 41

UTSA 68, Incarnate Word 62

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 62, Pacific 58

San Diego 71, Longwood 68

