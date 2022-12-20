Monday, Dec. 19

EAST

Delaware 60, Rider 59

Manhattan 80, Marist 69

Marshall 99, Glenville St. 73

New Hampshire 78, Holy Cross 60

Saint Joseph's 77, Sacred Heart 59

Siena 76, St. Bonaventure 70

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 83, Coastal Carolina 69

Furman 106, Anderson (SC) 79

Gardner-Webb 116, Bob Jones 55

Liberty 75, Grambling St. 56

New Orleans 79, Dillard 71

Nicholls 90, Trinity Baptist 46

North Florida 105, Davis & Elkins 66

Presbyterian 90, Allen 70

South Alabama 82, Spring Hill 53

South Florida 77, Hofstra 70

UT Martin 120, Crowley's Ridge 59

MIDWEST

Akron 87, Maine 55

Bowling Green 93, Fairmont St. 74

Bradley 79, Stonehill 50

Fort Wayne 85, Texas A&M Commerce 68

Illinois St. 66, Chicago St. 52

Omaha 83, Denver 66

Oral Roberts 79, S. Dakota St. 40

S. Indiana 87, IUPUI 74

St. Thomas (MN) 75, North Dakota 62

W. Illinois 79, N. Dakota St. 60

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 72, Alabama St. 65

Rice 109, Jarvis Christian 64

Stephen F. Austin 83, North American 51

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 87, San Diego Christian 35

Idaho 76, CS Northridge 73

Long Beach St. 97, Life Pacific 52

Pepperdine 92, Cal State-LA 69

UMKC 62, South Dakota 45

Utah Tech 80, Westmont 53

Weber St. 75, Utah St. 72

