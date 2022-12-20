Monday, Dec. 19
EAST
Delaware 60, Rider 59
Manhattan 80, Marist 69
Marshall 99, Glenville St. 73
New Hampshire 78, Holy Cross 60
Saint Joseph's 77, Sacred Heart 59
Siena 76, St. Bonaventure 70
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 83, Coastal Carolina 69
Furman 106, Anderson (SC) 79
Gardner-Webb 116, Bob Jones 55
Liberty 75, Grambling St. 56
New Orleans 79, Dillard 71
Nicholls 90, Trinity Baptist 46
North Florida 105, Davis & Elkins 66
Presbyterian 90, Allen 70
South Alabama 82, Spring Hill 53
South Florida 77, Hofstra 70
UT Martin 120, Crowley's Ridge 59
MIDWEST
Akron 87, Maine 55
Bowling Green 93, Fairmont St. 74
Bradley 79, Stonehill 50
Fort Wayne 85, Texas A&M Commerce 68
Illinois St. 66, Chicago St. 52
Omaha 83, Denver 66
Oral Roberts 79, S. Dakota St. 40
S. Indiana 87, IUPUI 74
St. Thomas (MN) 75, North Dakota 62
W. Illinois 79, N. Dakota St. 60
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 72, Alabama St. 65
Rice 109, Jarvis Christian 64
Stephen F. Austin 83, North American 51
FAR WEST
Cal St.-Fullerton 87, San Diego Christian 35
Idaho 76, CS Northridge 73
Long Beach St. 97, Life Pacific 52
Pepperdine 92, Cal State-LA 69
UMKC 62, South Dakota 45
Utah Tech 80, Westmont 53
Weber St. 75, Utah St. 72
